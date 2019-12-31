Mostly Quiet First Night With Scattered Flurries for Some

Our weather continues to cooperate and will be nice and quiet for First Night Boston! Temperatures will be in the 30s this evening, falling to around 34 in Boston around midnight with a wind chill around 29.

We have had mostly cloudy skies, but will continue to see some clearing. Northern New England continues to see scattered flurries and snow showers as a disturbance moves through.

Some of the flurries may make their way across southern New England around midnight. Snow shoes and caution will be necessary where new coatings of accumulation will lead to new slick spots overnight up north and outside of Interstate 495.

A cold front moves through by Wednesday, and this will bring a couple of flurries through southern New England for the early morning, while the mountains in northern New England will see light snow showers but tapering through the day.

Otherwise, our first day of 2020 looks to be mostly sunny and highs in the 40s south and 30s north.

Our next storm system will move through Friday into Saturday and will bring mostly rain across the northeast. We will see warming temperatures through Saturday as highs reach the low 50s south and 40s north.

Skies clear out for Sunday with sunshine and slightly colder air so highs will be in the upper 30s.

We stay colder for Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs around freezing, so this sets us up for more wintry weather as our next system approaches. This system late Tuesday into Wednesday may bring another messy storm system to New England, but we will keep you updated!