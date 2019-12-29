Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Top 5 New England Weather Events of 2019

From tornadoes to an early winter start. Here are our top weather stories of 2019

By Michael Page

By Michael Page

Each year brings a host of extreme weather to New England, and 2019 was no different.

Here’s a look at the Top 5 weather events of the year.

#5: SUMMER HAIL STORM

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Bedford 2 hours ago

Man Dies from Fire Injuries in New Bedford

Middleborough 3 hours ago

Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash in Middleborough

Storms dropped hail in many cities and towns during the afternoon of June 29.

The biggest reached the size of ping-pong balls, almost 2 inches in diameter, around North Attleboro in Southeastern Massachusetts, and in parts of Northern Rhode Island.

#4: EARLY START TO WINTER

A three day storm dumped as much as three feet of snow along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire-Vermont border earlier this month.

Many schools racked up several snow days, weeks before winter’s official start.

#3: OCTOBER WIND STORM

A powerful wind storm topples trees, and knocks out power to hundreds of thousands across New England.

Gusts hit 90 mph right along the coast.

It took days for some towns to get all the lights back on.

#2: RECORD SUMMER HEAT

It wasn’t just the hottest July on record in Boston, but the hottest month overall on record.

Nineteen days hit 90 or higher, including one day that hit 98.

It wasn’t just hot during the day, either. It was sweltering at night. Two nights didn’t drop below 80.

#1: CAPE TORNADOES

Three tornadoes touched down on Cape Cod in July.

One of those tornadoes was confirmed using video and analysis from our First Alert weather team.

The rare EF-1 twisters ripped off roofs, knocked down trees, and sent neighbors scrambling for cover.

Yarmouth, Harwich, and Dennis were some of the hardest hit towns, but fortunately no serious injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

WeatherMassachusettsBOSTONNew HampshireRhode Island
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us