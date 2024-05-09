Mother's Day weekend not a total washout, but scattered showers expected

A much quieter afternoon is setting up across New England today compared to what we saw yesterday, when some areas saw severe thunderstorms move through.

High pressure is our friend today, but we will see some instability setting up through this evening across northern New England into portions of central New England resulting in a few isolated showers, some of which look to spill into northern and northeastern Massachusetts by this evening. Temps will be on the mild side with highs reaching the low 70s well inland across southern New England, low 60s coast before the northeast wind kicks in, and in the 50s and 60s northern areas.

We’ll stay on the cloudy and dry side overnight tonight for most with the exception of western Mass. and Connecticut where we’ll see increasing chance for rain showers to break out after midnight as low pressure dives south of New England. Showers are expected to progress southeastward into Rhode Island and the Cape by daybreak with a few showers sneaking north of the Mass Pike into the Boston area. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s south, 40s north with far northern New England seeing lows in the 30s.

The threat for showers will end west to east Friday morning with the Cape and Islands seeing the last of the activity moving out around noon. A cool and damp northeasterly wind flow will be with us as well with lots of clouds…a few pop up showers possible in the afternoon over the high terrain of northern/central New England, but much of the afternoon is expected to be dry. High reach the mid 50s coast, around 60 well inland.

As we peek into the weekend’s forecast, all indications showing a much drier Saturday than previously thought. We’ll still be stuck in a northeast flow which will tone temps down once again with highs in the 50s coast, around 60 inland. Mother’s Day is looking unsettled as the threat for showers increases during the day with highs in the 50s coast, around 60 well inland.