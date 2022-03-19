Rain Showers Continue Today, Clear Sunny Skies for Sunday

Our highs reached the upper 50s today, a few communities rose to 60 along the southern states. But the cloudy skies have covered us all, the off and on showers move from the west towards the NE, they give us a break this evening & a new round of rainfall will return tonight.

If you feel today was a waste of a day, don't worry, tomorrow will be way better. Although our start to the day will be full of sunshine and clouds mix in through the afternoon, our temperatures will rise to the 60s, the wind will reach 10-20 mph, it's going to be a really nice afternoon to enjoy outdoors.

Now, there could be a few sprinkles here and there but nothing to cancel your plans for. Our highest chances for showers will take place late evening in western New England and move mostly through Vermont with a southeasterly movement, for which Connecticut and Rhode Island might see a brief stray shower late at night.

If you're wondering when to wash your car and how long it will last dry?

Monday morning will be your best bet; your vehicle will most likely remain rain-free through Wednesday before we get our next round of showers moving into New England Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures also start off in the 50s and then drop a bit from Tuesday into Wednesday, while another rise to the upper 50s returns by the end of next week. Take a look at our Exclusive 10-day forecast.