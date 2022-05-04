Rainy Wednesday Before Sunny, 70 Degree Thursday

Scattered showers pick up a bit as the morning goes on. The rain spreads from west to east and brings in wet weather through the afternoon.

Western New England will see the showers taper off by late afternoon. Eastern New England will continue with off and on showers through early evening then head offshore around dinnertime. A couple thunderstorms are possible before this whole system heads out.

The rain ends in time for baseball practices in the evening, but the fields will be muddy from about 0.25”-0.50” of rainfall through the day. High temps stay in the 40s to 50s again.

Thursday we return to spring in full force as sunshine reappears for most of the day and highs jump to the upper 60s and low 70s. This is the pick of the week as we cool off by the weekend.

Friday’s highs will be around 60 at the coast and warmer inland with increasing clouds. An area of low pressure seemingly passes well enough south that most of the rain stays away. However, far southern New England could see some showers for Friday night into at least Saturday.

If the track changes just a bit, we will increase rain chances for Boston, but for now looking mainly dry other than some showers Friday night. And dry the farther north you go in New England.

We will have a northeast gusty wind through the weekend so temps also stay cooler in the 50s. Although in northwestern New England we see 60s and 70s for highs as you are far removed from the northeastern airflow influence in Maine, NH and VT.

Mother’s Day brings more sunshine (even south) and 50s at the coast, 60s to 70s inland.

Next week we will see a dome of heat developing to our southwest so most of the northeast will see warming temps in the 70s…cooler at the coast with sea breezes. And possibly a wedge of cooler, northeast airflow along the coast for midweek next week. That means temps in the 50s again around southeastern New England while much of the rest of the eastern U.S. has almost summer heat…so close to the warmth…yet so far. Stay tuned for updates.