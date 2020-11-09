Record Fall Warmth to Subside Midweek in New England

Monday is another day of record warmth across New England. Highs reached the 70s across interior communities by noon.

Worcester and Providence beat their daily record high by 1 p.m., for example. This evening we keep the warmth around after sunset, but a couple hours after is when our temperatures start to fall fast. Overnight lows drop to the 40s and 50s again, but it will be another comfy night to have the windows open.

We have another chance at breaking some record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday as a southwest wind gets a tad stronger. Highs are expected to soar to the 60s and 70s tomorrow, and these warm temperatures won't be as widespread for Wednesday up north as clouds roll in early ahead of the rain.

Changes are rolling in as a cold front approaches on Veterans Day. This boundary coincides with the jet stream flip. The jet has been way far north allowing for the record warmth, but it heads south by the end of this week and that's why a major cool down occurs.

Highs will be in the 50s to 40s by the end of the week across the northeast. This weekend will be chilly, but more seasonable for November.

The rain chance for this week will be Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon. Southern New England looks to have more rain potential as the heaviest showers may set up there. This means, southern New England could see half an inch to one inch of rain.

We dry out again late Thursday into Saturday. Sunday into Monday another system brings us scattered rain, perhaps a wintry mix north. Temperatures remain cool and around 50 degrees through the rest of the 10-day forecast.