Record-High Temperatures in November

Boston has hit 70 degrees or higher for two days now so far for this month.

The record is six 70 degree days in November, which has happened most recently in 1990. Yesterday, Worcester hit a record daily high in the low 70s.

Today could give us another 70 degree day with a westerly breeze. Many spots will be around 70 and some places could hit records (which are in the mid 70s for a lot of southern New England).

Maine will be battling some clouds and areas of drizzle, but everyone else should be sunny. Sunday and early Monday there is a frontal boundary that backs in from offshore that will cool off the coast and Maine. Plus local seabreezes are possible as the wind relaxes both days.

So highs are expected to be in the 40s and 50s in Maine, mid 60s in Boston and along the coast, low 70s to 60s inland Sunday. We stay dry both days this weekend, but each night near the coast watch for some patchy fog or drizzle.

A cold front heads our way for midweek as our temperatures reach the low to mid 70s Tuesday and on Veterans Day Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday and after this our highs will cool off to more seasonable numbers, in the low 50s.