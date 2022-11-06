Record Warmth in New England on Sunday

Record warmth is in the forecast for another day!

We began this morning breezy and with warm and humid air in place. Temps only “cooled” to the 60s with dewpoints also in the 60s. Our clouds continue to thicken today and despite more cloud-cover compared to Saturday, we still see record warmth.

The record for this date is 73 set in 2015 for Boston. Worcester’s record for this date is 75 set in 1938. Temps easily reach the mid 70s today. The gusty south, southwest wind will be around 25 mph all day long. This transports in more warm air and highs in the 70s all over New England as we are sitting south of a cold front.

There are a couple of showers expected across VT, NH, and ME this afternoon as the front approaches slowly. Southern New England remains dry until the predawn hours on Monday as temps stay in the 60s. A few showers roll through Boston and southern new England, then head offshore for late Monday morning.

We still have one more bonus 70 + degree day with highs in the low to mis 70s in southern New England as the cold air really lags behind the front. Meanwhile in northern New England, highs on Monday will already be falling to the 60s by late morning, then 50s late in the afternoon. Overnight lows drop to the 30s and 40s for all Monday night.

The cold air is really noticeable by Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the low 50s! As the wind relaxes Tuesday night, expecting lows in the 20s and 30s with frost in southern New England. We continue with mostly clear skies through Thursday as an area of high pressure moves offshore and changes our wind direction.

So we warm a bit to the mid 60s by Thursday and Friday. Our next best chance for rain may be from a cold front meeting up with leftovers of a tropical disturbance across the southeastern U.S. And that brings us very heavy rain by next Saturday. Stay tuned!