Saturday Starts Cold Before Afternoon Warm-Up

It feels more like late winter than spring in New England.

Friday has been a day were the winter gear is a must if headed outdoors. A few snow showers developed in the evening due to a pool of cold air aloft that creates enough instability, coupled with a northwest wind and upslope snow that will continue in the summits.

Ski resorts in northern New England have seen over 6 inches of snow the past couple of days — a great run for ski lovers! It has even been cold enough to turn on the snow guns, so if you are planning a ski trip this weekend, you are in luck.

The sky should clear Friday night, and it will be cold again, with lows in the teens and 20s, giving way to another frosty morning on Saturday.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure rules Saturday — a morning with temperatures in the 20s — but we rebound nicely to the 50s during the afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. Saturday is the pick of the weekend.

The forecast turns tricky for Easter Sunday. It looks like we will be sandwiched between a front and a surface trough that could yield light drizzle or flurries Saturday night into Sunday morning for western New England, with a blend of clouds and sun lingering all day.

Most of the area looks to stay dry for the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Next week will be interesting, as a storm east of Maine is going to stall and hit reverse, trying to send energy into eastern New England while western New England may have sunshine and milder temperatures.

It looks like a typical spring setup for the region when we get cooler conditions at the coast with 60s and sunshine across the Connecticut River Valley.

For the latest changes in the weather, make sure to stay tuned to our First Alert 10-Day forecast.