forecast

Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Tuesday Into Wednesday

Severe weather doesn’t look likely, but beneficial rainfall is on the way

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

If July 4th brought manmade fireworks, it’s only right that July 5th brings mother nature’s fireworks. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm are possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Severe weather doesn’t look likely, but beneficial rainfall is on the way. Tuesday looks a tad above average with high temperatures near 85. Rainfall amounts in Boston are near a quarter of an inch.

Heavier amounts are expected north into the Merrimack Valley at 1” with isolated spots near 1.5”. Isolated strong storms could contain gusty winds near 45 mph.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After the front passes, drier air sweeps in Wednesday midday. This should allow another day of clearing skies with highs in the low 80s. Wind gusts near or above 20 mph are possible.

High pressure holds for much of the week, bringing seasonable days. Easterly flow brings the region below average on Thursday with highs in the uppers 70s.

While not a slam dunk scenario, Friday holds the next chance for rain. Sunday is seasonable. Dewpoints drop into the upper 40s, low 50s.

This article tagged under:

forecastBOSTONWeatherNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us