forecast

FIRST ALERT: Showers Persist Across New England Into Friday Morning

The wet weather is only half the story. Peak winds are between 45 and 55 mph

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

Steady and heavy showers continue to make their way through New England. The rainfall rate for some showers will likely exceed half an inch in many cases. For most, this will amount to 2-3 inches of rain. In Worcester County, and across Maine, a ribbon of rain will setup such that totals are between 3 and 6 inches. The wet weather is only half the story. Peak winds are between 45 and 55 miles per hour. The wind coupled with heavy rain will bring the foliage to an end in many cases.

It’s not the best way to go, but the rain is still welcome. The yearly deficit is between 6 and 10 inches across eastern Massachusetts and the metro.

Temperatures drop behind our front into the 50s Friday night and Saturday morning. For the most part, clouds break Saturday morning and the day is dry, with the exception of a few hold out showers across the outer Cape.

Both Saturday and Sunday are mostly dry, with above normal temperatures. Highs are near 70° with calmer conditions.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England
