forecast

First Alert: Showers, Thunderstorms Coming This Week

Another cold front will move in Tuesday, bringing with it the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Today, clouds will be thickest at the coast with temperatures held back in the low 50s.

Another cold front will move in Tuesday. That front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong and a couple could be marginally severe with gusty winds. Temperatures may approach 60° before the cold front moves through.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Weather Stories

Weather forecast 11 hours ago

Chillier Temps, Possible Thunderstorm Early This Week

Weather forecast 18 hours ago

Temps Reaching 50s and 60s Across New England

Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet. Colder air will stick around for Wednesday, but temperatures moderate on Thursday and that looks to be the pick of the week.

Rain will return Friday. At this point that storm system will move away in time for the weekend.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England Weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us