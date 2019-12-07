Slow Warm-up Into Next Week

There’s nothing warm about tonight’s forecast, which will feature low temperatures in the single digits and teens across much of New England, but temperatures will start to climb as the weekend comes to a close.

After such a cold start on Sunday we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s to near 40 during the afternoon. There may be an isolated snow shower in ski country.

Temperatures for tailgating in Foxboro will also be in the 30s, before dipping close to freezing for kick-off against the Chiefs. Temperatures will then hold steady during much of the game, before climbing overnight Sunday into Monday as our next storm comes in.

That next storm comes in Monday and Tuesday with waves of rain and temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Expect a widespread 1-2” of rain, with locally higher amounts.

That, combined with lots of snowmelt, will result in some big puddles and flooding early next week.

We’ll also watch the end of the storm, which may end as a burst of snow with colder air arriving early Wednesday.

Our weather is chilly and quiet after that, until another storm potentially arrives next weekend. Right now that too is looking more wet than white.