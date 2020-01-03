Snow Possible This Weekend, Inclement Weather Coming Up

Our Friday forecast transitions New England from rain showers to accumulating snow between now and Sunday morning, with the transitions happening at different times depending on northward extending.

On Friday, we’re seeing the steadiest and heaviest rain south of New England, across the Mid-Atlantic, as moisture plumes out of the Gulf of Mexico and has trouble overcoming our dry air at home.

Nonetheless, morning showers in far southern New England may expand as far north as the Massachusetts Turnpike as sprinkles during Friday morning. They will retreat southeast by midday and even depart off Cape Cod for the afternoon, leaving a dry late day and early evening.

Another disturbance may deliver some showers after 9 p.m. to southern New England. But with temperatures above freezing, there are no icing concerns until early Saturday morning.

With temperatures near freezing in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut, Saturday morning may see a few light freezing rain showers in these areas for brief icy pockets until the temperature warms. Meanwhile, the rest of southern New England will be above freezing for any scattered, light Saturday morning showers.

Saturday showers will ramp up to periodic rain through the day for the southern half of the region and will reach Vermont and central New Hampshire by early afternoon as snow showers, encountering cooler air in the northern New England. Snow will expand across northern New England Saturday evening and last through the night, accumulating 3-to-4-inches for many.

Farther south, Saturday rain tapers to passing evening showers for the Patriots game with temperatures peaking in the 40s and dropping to around 40 by game time with a light northerly wind. That north wind will carry the colder air southward out of northern New England, just in time to end rain as a burst of some early Sunday morning snow in some of southern New England.

Eastern Massachusetts is most likely to be affected, but amounts will be limited given the short duration before drier air takes over with partial clearing. A busy wind and chilly air in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s will be in store.

Our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast shows a chance of snow showers with lots of clouds Monday, the chance of a snow and rain storm Tuesday night into Wednesday and another storm, more likely to be mostly rain, next Friday night into the weekend.