This morning was the coldest morning of the winter (so far), although our winter days are certainly numbered as the climatological spring begins in two weeks. The high temperature Saturday morning stayed below freezing for only the fifth time this winter.

There isn’t much weather to speak of the next several days. Temperatures will quickly thaw Sunday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 40s with sunshine. It’s possible we could see a flurry overnight with the warmer air arriving.

The next chance for unsettled weather will be Tuesday. We are expecting rain for most with some snow in the mountains, but the totals don’t seem that extreme. Even where we see rain, precipitation amounts are meager. Some colder air returns by Thursday and Friday, but that, too, is relatively short lived.

Dry, sun-filled weather will return for the end of the week and into next weekend. Each day we are gaining more and more day light. Daylight Saving Time begins in three weeks. Our sunset times are now past 5:15 p.m. and, again, climatological spring is two weeks away.

There isn’t much snow through the end of the 10-day forecast, which means we will get through the month of February without much snow. Our snowfall deficits continue to climb.