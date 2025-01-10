first alert forecast

Some snow chances and some relief from the bitter cold

Winds will gradually ease through the afternoon, becoming light and variable by evening, making it feel noticeably more comfortable

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

We're rounding out the week with relief from the recent bitter cold and gusty winds, as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 30s under partly sunny skies.

Winds will gradually ease through the afternoon, becoming light and variable by evening, making it feel noticeably more comfortable. Tonight, expect lows in the low 20s, but clouds will build ahead of Saturday’s snow chances.

How much snow will we get this weekend?

Saturday morning to early afternoon will feature light snow across southern New England as a weak system brushes the region. Snow will begin in the morning and taper off by evening, with most areas receiving a dusting to 1 inch. However, areas north of Boston, including the North Shore and Merrimack Valley, could see up to 2 inches. 

NBC10 Boston

Some snow showers, especially south of Boston could linger into the evening. This will not be a major event; roads could become a bit slippery if untreated, but widespread issues are not expected.

NBC10 Boston

By Sunday, high pressure returns, bringing dry and seasonable conditions with highs in the upper 30s. This quieter pattern continues into Monday before a cold front arrives midweek, dropping temperatures back into the upper 20s and bringing a slight chance of ocean-effect snow showers for the Cape and Islands on Wednesday.

Otherwise, the stretch remains largely dry and calm. With temperatures nearing 40 to start the week and less wind, it will feel noticeably more comfortable before the midweek cooldown.

