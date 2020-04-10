Steady Wind Blows Across New England

A powerful area of low pressure that brought 50 to 60 MPH wind gusts across southern New England yesterday and over two feet of snow to parts of interior Maine continues to shift east of the region today.

Power outages will continue across Maine with gusty northwest winds acting on the heavy, wet snow that fell on trees and powerlines overnight. Given the close proximity to the departing storm center, expecting partly cloudy skies to give way to increasing clouds, rain showers by the afternoon and snow showers across the higher terrain.

Across central and northern New England, cold temperatures aloft will lead to graupel (ice pellets) mixing in with rain and snow showers and an occasional clap of thunder. A steady and brisk west wind will blow across the region around 15 MPH, occasionally gusting 25 to 35 MPH, mostly across the Cape and Islands where the strongest wind fields exists. Temperatures will only rise into the mid 40s to 50 degrees today thanks to mostly cloudy skies. Up north, highs will reach into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Overnight, clouds and showers will taper off as the storm pulls away from New England. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s south, upper 20s across the North Country.

Saturday features mostly dry weather and sunshine with slightly warmer temperatures, highs in the low 50s south and low to mid 40s north. Breezy west/northwest winds will continue 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

On Easter Sunday, a return flow from the southwest will develop as an area of high pressure slides south and east of the region. This will bring increasing clouds and milder temperatures into New England ahead of an approaching warm front, reaching into the upper 50s to 60 degrees south and low 50s across the Northern Tier - expecting some melting of the new snowpack as a result.

Looking ahead to the start of the workweek, a developing area of low pressure to our west will bring widespread heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms to New England on Monday. Heavy downpours may bring down damaging winds to the surface. A chance for thunderstorms develops during the afternoon. Warmer temperatures, combined with heavy rains, may lead to significant additional melting of the recent snowpack, leading to flooding and a significant rise in rivers and streams with the potential for a number of the major rivers hitting near or above flood stage across interior New England. High temperature on Monday will rise into the low 60s to the south and 50s to the north.

An area of high pressure will nose into the region behind the departing storm Tuesday, bringing dry weather and more seasonable temperatures into our area. Breezy northwest winds will gust 20 to 30 MPH. By the middle of the week, an upper level disturbance will bring the next shot of rain on our exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and necn.