FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Parts of Mass.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of southeastern Massachusetts.

Saturday is our fourth straight day with hot temperatures, but don’t worry too much -- it's the last!

Highs will be climbing into the upper 80s, getting very close to touching 90 degrees in Boston. If we do, that would make this the 20th day of the year with temperatures at or above 90 degrees, and the fourth official day of the heat wave.

By 9:30 a.m., the heat index was reaching 92 degrees already! Be careful out there.

The heat is not the only concern for this afternoon. A cold front will be pushing in that thunderstorm activity across New England. As a matter of fact, we already had showers over parts of the area in the morning.

The focus for stronger activity will be in the south, including Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, even though Vermont and New Hampshire are also experiencing showers.

As the storms will feed off the high humidity and temperatures, the hazard should be frequent lightning, damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall.

The atmospheric scenario, though, will be changing dramatically Sunday, and for good. It will likely be one of your favorite weekends, as we’ll have low dew points, sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. You’ll probably want to wait to hold any outdoor activities until tomorrow.

We’ll enjoy several days of quiet weather as the rain chances remain low until Wednesday, after that … tropical humidity heads over New England to provide the opportunity for rain chances once again as we head into the second half of next week. Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated.