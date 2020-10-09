Summer-like Temperatures Begin Weekend With Line of Storms for Parts of New England

The weekend is going to be 50-50 with temperatures, but most of the daytime hours will be dry both days. Peak foliage can be found across much of central New England in time for the holiday weekend, but some more leaves will drop as our wind picks up again tomorrow.

Tonight will be clear again and not quite as cool as last night, but still chilly especially north with lows in the 30s, 40s to 50s south.

Saturday is going to feel like a summer day as highs soar to the 70s and near 80. There will be lots of sunshine, but northern New England will see developing clouds and storms by late afternoon.

The line of storms will move south across Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire. Some storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind and small hail. The storms are expected to head towards Boston around late evening, so a leftover severe wind gust is possible.

The storms and showers fizzle as the line heads south overnight and towards the south coast. Prior to the storms, wind gusts from the southwest could be as high as 30-50 mph.

Sunday will be much cooler behind the cold front and storms, with clearing skies in the morning and a mostly sunny afternoon.

Columbus Day will begin dry, but leftover rain from Delta will move in from the southwest. Scattered showers continue Monday into Tuesday as a frontal boundary also stalls.

Highs stay around 60 degrees to begin the week, with a little warm-up in the 60s to around 70 for midweek. Another cold front may bring some rain in for Friday, drying by the next weekend.