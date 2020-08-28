Sunny Friday Ahead of Saturday Storms

Our weather will be nice and quiet today with more seasonable temperatures. Highs gain a few more degrees thanks to more sunshine, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds increase from west to east late in the day as a frontal boundary meanders northeast again.

Scattered showers and storms roll into western New England Friday night into Saturday morning. Most of the heavy rain will be confined to northern New England with breaks south in the afternoon. The remnant low from Laura will track south and increase our scattered storm threat Saturday afternoon and evening.

There is a risk for damaging wind gusts in southern New England as the cold front heads through. Due to the tropical nature of Laura, more moisture will transport in from the Gulf, so our rain totals will be enhanced a bit. About 1-2" of rain looks reasonable through Sunday morning. Then we see rapid clearing for the second half of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Next week will begin quiet and dry as highs stay in the mid to upper 70s through midweek. Wednesday we may be tracking our next round for thunderstorms and a warming trend into the end of the week. Highs reach the low to mid 80s starting on Thursday, and perhaps into the weekend.

A couple disturbances for the end of next week should stay far enough north that southern New England remains dry, but the quick low pressure systems may trigger a few scattered showers across the mountains in the afternoons.