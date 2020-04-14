Sunny Skies, Storm Clean Up Tuesday

Today will feature mostly sunny skies. Unfortunately it appears clean up will be extensive following Monday’s high wind event. Temperatures will reach the mid and upper 50s during the afternoon.

Clouds increase late in the day with showers developing during the overnight. It’s possible some wet snow may mix in across interior portions of southern New England.

Cooler air returns by the end of the week with high temperatures only in the upper 40s and low 50s. Our weather will remain unsettled with shower chances continuing into the weekend.

We will see more sunshine on Saturday, but it will be cooler than Sunday which will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Temperatures by Sunday afternoon will climb of the mid 50s

Next week looks a little less busy with mild temperatures. Highs will reach the low in mid 50s in most communities.