Sunny Skies Take Hold After Days of Soggy Weather

Enjoy the beautiful sunny skies Thursday. After a few soggy days, our weather pattern finally brings a relief. In the past few days we observed 4 inches in Chatham and over 3 inches in numerous spots across southeastern Massachusetts.

A high pressure system is now in control and this will allow us to absorb more vitamin D. Along with mild temperatures, our sunshine will feel warm across southern New England. Northern New England will watch for a faster cool down as the northwest flow rushes in with dry and cold air.

We’ll be watching temperatures feeling in the 40s in the afternoon and evening across Vermont and New Hampshire, with temperatures feeling in the 50s to 40s across Massachusetts and the rest of southern New England late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With radiational cooling, our temperatures will drop to the 30s and will feel even cooler as the breeze continues. We’ll watch for wind gusts over 20 mph across New England but as high as 30 mph through the southeast until Friday early afternoon. Temperatures will overall drop across the region Friday; highs will stay in the 50s through the day and will feel slightly cooler under the shade.

Frost will be forming across our western communities and suburbs through Saturday morning. Temperatures will wake up in the 30s until then with a small rise into Sunday morning with temperatures nearing the 40s in eastern New England.

Planning for Halloween? The pumpkin’s spell is winning the battle. Sunny skies, rays for days and a warmer afternoon for those trick or treating on Sunday. No rain gear needed throughout the entire weekend. Monday, however, brings a switch with cloudy skies, showers rushing in from west to east and overtaking the afternoon and evening. Accumulating rain is possible in some areas where we might see about half an inch to an inch in spots by Tuesday.

In the 10 day forecast, we’ll see the unsettled weather pattern overtaking the first half of the work week but more 60s keeping us above average for a nice stretch.