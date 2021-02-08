Sunshine Monday Before More Snow Moves In Tuesday

When you make a rainfall forecast it's typically straightforward. When you make a snowfall forecast you have to look at what kind of snow we're expecting.

Larger flakes add up a lot faster and that's what we had on Sunday. A band of three to four inch per hour snowfall rates set up from Boston down through northeast Connecticut and sat for two and a half hours.

Snowfall totals ranged from nine to 12 inches in that band. Closer to the coast, we had about three to six inches of accumulation, with lesser amounts into northern New England as well.

Today we're catching a break between rounds of snow. It will feel like an old-school February day with temperatures only in the 20s but with brilliant blue sunny skies.

Clouds increase overnight with snow returning during the day on Tuesday. As of now, one to three or two to four inch snowfall looks possible. We are going to see slick travel conditions for the evening ride home on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look to be quiet period temperatures will stay below freezing. Thursday night into Friday a new storm system will move in bringing with it another round of locally heavy snow.

This active pattern will roll on. Snow chances may return as early as Sunday. The next day that temperatures climb above freezing might not be until next Wednesday.