Surge of Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Tonight

Rain is moving into New England this afternoon, turning heavy for a few hours around and just after dinnertime.

The heaviest rain, and perhaps even a few embedded rumbles of thunder, will come through between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Expect some street flooding as half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain comes through in just a few hours time.

Temperatures will be in the 40s, meaning there’s no snow coming with this storm outside of ski country.

In the mountains though, this storm will start as snow, before going over to rain and freezing rain this evening.

As the heaviest rain arrives, so will some strong winds. Expect coastal and mountain gusts tonight between 40 and 50 miles per hour.

The rain quickly exits after midnight, with a mixture of sun and clouds returning on Sunday in Southern New England. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50 there.

As the storm ends, some new snow showers will blossom in Northern New England on Sunday.

Between the snow on the front end, and the back end, expect 3-6 inches in most of the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Some of those terrain snow showers will linger into Monday, while the rest of us enjoy a quiet start to the workweek.

In fact, much of next week will be tranquil with pleasant temperatures expected.

Our next storm holds off until next weekend as a coastal system approaches.