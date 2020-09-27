Weather

Warm Temps for Sunday, Rain Chances for Start of Week

NBC Universal, Inc.

Clouds and humidity both increasing today. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Odds of a beneficial rain are increasing by mid week. Showers are possible on Monday, but by Tuesday evening, Wednesday and Thursday parts of New England make it a good soaking. Rainfall totals for the week may reach 2 to 3 inches. This won’t end the drought, but it will start digging us out of our hole. 

Even though we’re expecting rain, it will still be very warm with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Strong winds are also possible during the Tuesday to Thursday timeframe. It’s still too early to determine how strong the wind speeds will get, but it’s possible that we may see damaging gusts.

Weather Stories

Boston weather 10 hours ago

Warm Weekend, Showers on the Horizon

weather new england 19 hours ago

Summer Weather Returns in Autumn

Quieter, cooler weather moves in by the end of the week and for next weekend. Expecting highs in the 60s low temperatures in the 40s with a lot of sunshine returning.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather new england
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us