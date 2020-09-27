Warm Temps for Sunday, Rain Chances for Start of Week

Clouds and humidity both increasing today. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

Odds of a beneficial rain are increasing by mid week. Showers are possible on Monday, but by Tuesday evening, Wednesday and Thursday parts of New England make it a good soaking. Rainfall totals for the week may reach 2 to 3 inches. This won’t end the drought, but it will start digging us out of our hole.

Even though we’re expecting rain, it will still be very warm with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s. Strong winds are also possible during the Tuesday to Thursday timeframe. It’s still too early to determine how strong the wind speeds will get, but it’s possible that we may see damaging gusts.

Quieter, cooler weather moves in by the end of the week and for next weekend. Expecting highs in the 60s low temperatures in the 40s with a lot of sunshine returning.