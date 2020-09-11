Temperatures Dip Friday Evening; Comfortable Weekend Ahead

If you were outside today and yesterday you've probably noticed it's cooler and less humid. Our air mass will stay comfortable through the weekend. Temperatures tonight in northern New England will drop down into the 30s with 40s and 50s into central and southern New England.

Apple picking has started across the region and if your plans take you to your local orchard the weather looks fantastic and both weekend days.

Unfortunately, the sunshine means the drought will worsen. We aren't expecting much rain over the next week.

Another cold front will move in Sunday night, but we aren't expecting much more than a couple of showers that will hang around into Monday morning.

Next week is looking quiet. Temperatures will reach the 70s most days with overnight lows dropping into the 50s and 60s.

