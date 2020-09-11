forecast

Temperatures Dip Friday Evening; Comfortable Weekend Ahead

Northern New England will drop into the 30s Friday night with 40s and 50s into central and southern New England

By Meteorologist Christopher Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you were outside today and yesterday you've probably noticed it's cooler and less humid. Our air mass will stay comfortable through the weekend. Temperatures tonight in northern New England will drop down into the 30s with 40s and 50s into central and southern New England.

Apple picking has started across the region and if your plans take you to your local orchard the weather looks fantastic and both weekend days.

Unfortunately, the sunshine means the drought will worsen. We aren't expecting much rain over the next week.

Another cold front will move in Sunday night, but we aren't expecting much more than a couple of showers that will hang around into Monday morning.

Next week is looking quiet. Temperatures will reach the 70s most days with overnight lows dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Dr. Maria Caffrey, a climate scientist who said she was let go for speaking out after the National Park Service wanted her to remove human causes from her research, talks about how climate change will impact national parks in Massachusetts.

More on Climate Change

wildfires Sep 10

California Wildfires Growing Bigger, Moving Faster Than Ever

climate change Sep 9

UN Report: Increased Warming Closing in on Agreed Upon Limit

This article tagged under:

forecastWeather
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us