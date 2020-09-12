Temperatures Rebound to Near 70 Following Cool Start in New England

High pressure from Canada is responsible for our beautiful weekend. It’s pretty, but it’s also pretty chilly.

We got down to freezing last night in the great Northwoods of New Hampshire. Even in southern New England, New Bedford on Buzzards Bay cooled to 42°. But expect a nice rebound today, with high temperatures close to 70° inland.

A breeze continues in from the ocean keeping the beaches in the mid 60s. There are a few fair weather clouds mixed with our blue sky.

Tonight the sun goes down before 7 p.m. in eastern New England as the days continue to get shorter as autumn advances. It will be quite chilly again tonight, with temperatures quickly falling into the 50s and 40s with patchy fog once again.

Tomorrow features more clouds than today, but I think it’s mostly dry. As a front gets closer, the clouds will increase during the afternoon with a chance of a shower and western and northern New England towards sunset. High temperature tomorrow in the 70s, once again a little cooler by the shore with a light wind from the east.

The front tomorrow night may generate a shower two, otherwise it moves offshore with increasing sunshine again for our Monday. New colder air will come in again Monday night, with a chance of some more frost near the Canadian border Tuesday morning. And then a couple more beautiful days with temperatures mostly in the 60s, before responding to the 70s late week.

Meantime in the tropics, we have potential Tropical Storm Sally with a tremendous amount of rain in the forecast for the coast near Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

And well out in the ocean we are watching several disturbances. First and foremost is Tropical Storm Paulette expected to become Hurricane Paulette near Bermuda tomorrow.

For New England not enough rain, but a nice week for extending vacation season in our First Alert 10-day forecast.