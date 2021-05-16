Threat for Showers, Thunderstorms Moves in Sunday Afternoon

More clouds than sun on this Sunday, but the warmth is still around with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a sea breeze will drop temperatures along the coast.

Scattered showers or a thundershower will develop this afternoon and evening as we have colder air aloft and a disturbance creating enough instability to support these showers. While many towns will stay dry, the threat for downpours will continue until around 8 p.m. as the sun sets, when showers will dissipate.

Tonight, temperatures drop slowly into the 40s and 50s overnight. We do it all over again tomorrow -- sun to building clouds with scattered showers and isolated thunder are possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs mostly in the 70s both Monday and Tuesday, with a few spots hitting 80 degrees inland.

By Wednesday, our weather headline switches to summer warmth. There is a high probability that temperatures rise into the 80s; in fact, some towns inland may approach the 90-degree mark. The last time Boston, Providence and Worcester hit 80 was back in September 2020.

The chance for showers returns Friday into next weekend as seen in our First Alert Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.