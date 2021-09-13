Thunderstorms, Humidity on the Rise This Week

After scattered showers and thunderstorms that brought two severe thunderstorm warnings and over a half inch of rainfall north of Boston earlier today, clouds and humidity decrease.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s across most of the region, reaching around 80 degrees in the Connecticut River Valley and mid to upper 60s across northern Maine. High pressure continues to build in from the north overnight behind a departing cold front.

An atmospheric disturbance that treks south of New England may allow a brief shower or thunderstorms across Connecticut. Mid to high clouds stream into the region as temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s south, mid 40s to low 50s to the north.

High pressure system will move east on Tuesday. A warm front will approach by the afternoon as highs reach into the 70s.

A shower or thunderstorm may develop out across western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Warmer and more humid air move in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Southern and western locations may need to be on guard for widely-scattered strong storms.

On Wednesday, the region will rise into the low to mid 80s with warmer and more humid air in place. Showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front.

A cold front trekking across New England will slow down and stall Thursday, tapping into sub-tropical moisture on southwesterly winds. Expecting cloudy skies with scattered showers throughout the day with highs reaching into the mid 70s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

On Friday, an area of low pressure located across the Mid-Atlantic will nudge its way north, resulting in scattered showers moving in with temperatures generally in the upper 70s.

Considerable uncertainty exists beyond Friday and into the weekend as energy from Tropical Storm Nicholas meanders across Louisiana, Alabama and Tennessee. Showers looks to be around on Saturday with drying occurring for Sunday on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.