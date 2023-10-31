Trick-or-treaters, bundle up because it's going to be a chilly Halloween

Chilly air has settled into the region for this Halloween holiday. In fact, if high temperatures stay in the upper 40s in Boston, we will likely end up in the top 20 for coldest Halloweens.

We'll see a good deal of sunshine on Tuesday along with cool temperatures. The only exception will be the Cape and Islands where clouds will be stubborn to clear.

Highs reach the 40s south, upper 30s to low 40s north. For you trick-or-treaters Tuesday evening, we're not seeing any weather issues. It'll remain dry, but you'll definitely want to bundle up the kids as temperatures drop into the 30s this evening under a mostly clear sky and a bright moon.

Clouds will increase overnight with a few showers possible across the Cape and Islands late, lows in the 20s north, 30s south.

A coastal low will develop south of New England Tuesday night and Wednesday with the bulk of its moisture staying offshore, but we will be dealing with unsettled conditions with a few showers developing across the region Wednesday morning and afternoon.

With cold air in place, anything that falls north will be mostly snow showers, but not expecting much or any accumulations. Southern New England will see mainly rain showers, but can't rule out a few wet snow flakes and sleet pellets mixing in during the day. Highs in the 30s north, 40s south.

High pressure will settles into the region Thursday which will still be on the cool side. A southerly flow during the end of the week into the weekend will help usher in a gradual warming trend along with mostly dry conditions. By Saturday, we could see the return of the 60s which is featured on our Exclusive First Alert 10-Day Forecast.