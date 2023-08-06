Sunny and dry weather continues on Sunday in New England

We have had a beautiful weekend so far, and the great weather continues right through Sunday.

Any outdoor plans are a go, as we remain dry with seasonable August temps and lower humidity. The morning brings a few areas of ground fog in typical spots as temps are in the 50s to around 60 in city centers. By afternoon, mostly sunny with highs around 80 and lowering dewpoints into the 50s. As the evening goes on, we see some clouds moving in, but we remain all dry for any weekend festivals wrapping up.

The work week starts off unsettled with scattered showers or storms ongoing and weakening Monday morning through noon time as humidity builds again. Highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s for some, with partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Then we have an area of low pressure moving past to our north. This brings in a chance for scattered late day thunderstorms and showers that continue overnight.

More storms and showers are likely for Tuesday as the cold front heads through. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind, hail, lightning and a localized flood threat. There's potential for about 1-2" of rainfall for the Monday through Tuesday rain event. After that we have a dry day Wednesday, then a dry start to Thursday before another round of rain heads in late Thursday into Friday. The work week remains pretty muggy, as highs remain in the low to mid 80s throughout the 10-day forecast and into next weekend.