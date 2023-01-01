Temperatures around the 50s and 60s on Sunday

Happy 2023!

We have more mild temperatures running well above normal for this time of the year.

Boston’s typical high is 38 with a normal low of 25. We will enjoy steady temps in the mid 50s all afternoon.

Even though it’s warm, we are not tracking record temps as the daily record high for Boston is 70 set in 1876. The windiest part of the day is through the lunch hour, then the wind slowly subsides as drier and cooler air will continue to head into New England.

We see temps fall to the 20s to 30s in southern New England overnight tonight. Colder, but still 5-10 degrees above normal.

We cool a tad for Monday with more sun, but still will see highs in the 30s and 40s north, to around 50 south. Then here comes another warm up!

Our wind switches to more southwest Tuesday into Wednesday as we see 50s to low 60s. A warm front lifts through Tuesday night, so some showers will be around before temps surge to the low 60s Wednesday. Wednesday night into Thursday we have another wave of showers. Then cooler air moves in behind a cold front.

There is the potential for a weak coastal storm sometime Thursday into Friday to bring in more precipitation to southeastern New England. With some cold air wrapping around the low, we may see some snow in the interior and rain at the coast.

But stay tuned, since we are still several days away and a lot can change with a rather unsettled weather pattern for midweek next week. Colder air, rather, more seasonable temps, will return for the rest of the 10-day and next weekend with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.