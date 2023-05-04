Tired of the Gloomy Weather? A Modest Weekend Warm-Up Is on the Way

Our persistent low is finally nudging out of New England Thursday, which will leave the door open for a high pressure system to take over starting this Friday. While a few sprinkles may still pop up early morning across eastern Massachusetts, things should dry out by Friday afternoon into the evening.

Light sprinkles and a few spotty showers are still around Thursday. It’s a cloudy and cool Thursday, in which highs along the coast remain in the 40s. The best chance to break out of those 40s is inland, where temperatures will be able to reach the 50s. Slightly milder temperatures will wrap up the work week with highs in the upper 50s west. Cloudy skies take over most of the day but despite of it, a few breaks of sun may glimpse here and there with the warmest temperatures nearing the 60s west.

Now, finally, we get to talk about a dry weekend. While there will continue to be a combination of clouds and sun, temperatures will reach the upper 60s with the chance for some 70s west. Mild and quiet weather will remain into the first half of next week. A cooler trend is likely to take over much of next week.