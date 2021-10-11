Marathon Monday Weather Forecast Bodes Well for Runners

It’s Marathon Monday! If you’re running, the weather is on your side this morning.

Clouds from a stalled storm off New Jersey are still milling about. Temperatures are in the perfect zone for a run (maybe a little cool for some... compounded if you have butterflies), and the breezes are light (if present at all).

We’re looking for highs to top out near 70 this afternoon, but for much of the day we’ll be in the 60s. Start in Hopkinton will be in the upper 50s, and progress through the 60s along the course.

Good luck to all the runners! And a big round of applause to all those cheering the runners on. I’ve never personally run a marathon, but for those close family members who have, they are always so appreciative of the euphoric support from start to finish.

As for the rest of the week, the attention turns to milder weather. This is no mini warmup, either. We’re in if for the long haul.

What’s interesting about this is that it comes without any wet weather. Sure, we have a small chance at a shower on Wednesday, and our temps will likely take a (small) hit on Thursday as a front passes through, but after that we’re primed for near 80 degrees by the end of the week and the beginning of next weekend.

I know what you’re thinking. Stay in your lane, weather dude. You've got no right talking about next weekend on a Monday. But this is one of those times where we can see the weather systems laid out before us for days on end. Without a lot of players in the theater, timing and placement of weather features is a lot easier,

Enjoy the holiday, be safe, and enjoy the upcoming spell of quiet weather. After this summer, it’s richly deserved.