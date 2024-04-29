Warm start to the workweek, with some rain chances on the way

A gorgeous start to the week with warm air over New England. With clouds clearing by late Monday morning, it will be very warm with temperatures in the 70s inland.

A sea breeze will keep temperatures more moderate along the coast, so Boston will make it to the mid-60s. Monday night will be seasonable with temperatures in the 40s with patchy fog possible.

Looking ahead, expect cooler days on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the 50s along the coast and 60s inland due to an onshore wind.

There's a chance for some showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday will be cloudy with the chance for rain, but it will not be heavy rain, accumulations less than 0.5" for most.

Thursday and Friday look dry with temperatures jumping back to the upper 60s after the brief cooldown for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of rain possible for the weekend.