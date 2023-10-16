14 Mass. colleges now cost $80K a year. Here are the most expensive

Across Massachusetts, 14 colleges now exceed $80,000 in tuition, fees and other costs, including housing and meal plans, more than double the number last year.

Six colleges exceeded that threshold in last year’s analysis.

Many students don't actually pay a colleges’ full cost. Some even have income limits below which they’re free, such as Harvard, which charges nothing for students whose families earn $85,000 or less. For MIT, it’s $140,000 or less.

Only a few colleges have begun moving in the other direction, lowering their annual costs, including Gordon College in Wenham and Lasell University in Newton.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal