Boston

3 big cities top list of ‘coldest' housing markets in Mass.

By Greg Ryan

It takes a lot of money to buy a home in the core of cities like Boston, Cambridge and Somerville. But it doesn’t take much more than it did six months ago — and it will cost less than it did a year ago, in many cases.

ZIP codes in those cities ranked at the very bottom of The Business Journals’ recent ranking of the hottest housing markets in Massachusetts, including those in ritzy neighborhoods like the South End and Back Bay.

