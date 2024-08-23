A car wash for your Roomba? IRobot eyes patent for cleaning station

iRobot Corp. is looking to add a new accessory to its robotic fleet: an autonomous cleaning system for its floor-cleaning robots.

The Bedford-based Roomba maker applied for a "pad washing dock for mobile cleaning robots" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The application was published and became public earlier this month, after being filed with the PTO approximately 18 months prior.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal