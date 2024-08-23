Boston Business Journal

A car wash for your Roomba? IRobot eyes patent for cleaning station

By Lucia Maffei

iRobot Corp. is looking to add a new accessory to its robotic fleet: an autonomous cleaning system for its floor-cleaning robots.

The Bedford-based Roomba maker applied for a "pad washing dock for mobile cleaning robots" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The application was published and became public earlier this month, after being filed with the PTO approximately 18 months prior.

