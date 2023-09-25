Boston Business Journal

A new push to promote Asian art and culture around Boston is underway

By Grant Welker

The local Asian community has long fought for better representation in healthcare, politics and leadership positions in the Boston area. But the next frontier is something that can’t be measured in homeownership or unemployment rates: arts and culture.

“The arts and culture are not just a nice-to-have,” said Danielle Kim, the director of the Asian Community Fund at the Boston Foundation. “What we're hearing from the community is that when it comes to AAPI representation, leadership, visibility and belonging, the arts play a really important role in terms of elevating and honoring and celebrating our identity, our heritage and our shared stories.”

