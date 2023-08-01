NAACP

Banking giant commits $5M to NAACP, $1.7M to Boston-area nonprofits

By Meera Raman

JPMorgan Chase is giving $1.7 million to local nonprofits in the Boston area that support economic opportunity and wealth creation, on top of a $5 million commitment to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the banking giant announced Tuesday.

The bank said it will give $1.7 million to Boston-area nonprofits that support an inclusive economy, including the Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corp., University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute, and Massachusetts Association of Community Development.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

NAACPJPMorgan Chase
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us