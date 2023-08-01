Banking giant commits $5M to NAACP, $1.7M to Boston-area nonprofits

JPMorgan Chase is giving $1.7 million to local nonprofits in the Boston area that support economic opportunity and wealth creation, on top of a $5 million commitment to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the banking giant announced Tuesday.

The bank said it will give $1.7 million to Boston-area nonprofits that support an inclusive economy, including the Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corp., University of Massachusetts Donahue Institute, and Massachusetts Association of Community Development.

