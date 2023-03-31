Boston-Based Drizly Cuts Workers as It Integrates With Uber

A Boston-based e-commerce alcohol company that was acquired by Uber Technologies Inc. two years ago laid off workers company-wide this week.
Drizly confirmed to BostInno that it had eliminated about 100 positions across the company’s departments. The Boston company said these layoffs were made as a result of a corporate restructuring as Drizly officially began integrating its operations into Uber.
