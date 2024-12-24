Boston

8 new flights came to Logan this year. What's coming in 2025?

Boston's Logan airport may soon expand, but for now, it's expanding in other ways: with new flights to domestic and international destinations.

By Isabel Hart

An Etihad Airways flight lands at Boston’s Logan International Airport from Abu Dhabi. Etihad began flying between the two cities in March.

Passenger numbers at Boston Logan Airport recovered to pre-pandemic levels in July of this year, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority, with over 40 million travelers using the airport. In fact, MassPort’s CEO thinks the airport will break records this year, and is eyeing an eventual expansion.

In the meantime, Logan is expanding in other ways: with new flights to domestic and international destinations.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

BostonLogan International Airport
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us