8 new flights came to Logan this year. What's coming in 2025?

Passenger numbers at Boston Logan Airport recovered to pre-pandemic levels in July of this year, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority, with over 40 million travelers using the airport. In fact, MassPort’s CEO thinks the airport will break records this year, and is eyeing an eventual expansion.

In the meantime, Logan is expanding in other ways: with new flights to domestic and international destinations.

