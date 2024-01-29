Boston museum teams up with Showcase Cinemas for Black History Month

It's Noelle Trent's first Black History Month as president and CEO of the Museum of African American History, and she's trying something new.

The Beacon Hill-based museum is teaming up with Norwood-based Showcase Cinemas to screen movies based on the lives of major figures in Black history, including Malcolm X and Harriet Tubman. The museum’s historians-in-residence will lead discussions to accompany three of the five films planned.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal