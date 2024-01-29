Boston Business Journal

Boston museum teams up with Showcase Cinemas for Black History Month

By Grant Welker

It's Noelle Trent's first Black History Month as president and CEO of the Museum of African American History, and she's trying something new.

The Beacon Hill-based museum is teaming up with Norwood-based Showcase Cinemas to screen movies based on the lives of major figures in Black history, including Malcolm X and Harriet Tubman. The museum’s historians-in-residence will lead discussions to accompany three of the five films planned.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us