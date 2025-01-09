Boston Business Journal

Boston office market starts 2025 with record-high vacancy rate

By Grant Welker

The Boston-area office market saw continued struggles in 2024, with rents downtown, including Post Office Square, above, declining 1.6%.

The Boston area is beginning the new year with office vacancy rates at an all-time high of 17%, one of several data points showing how the market continues to struggle post-pandemic.

That rate is up from 15.1% a year prior, according to a new report by the real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. Average rent rates in downtown Boston fell 1.6% last year in an area that normally commands some of the region’s highest prices for office space.

