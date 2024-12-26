Franklin Park

11 facts about Boston's White Stadium deal

By Grant Welker

Boston’s White Stadium
NBC10 Boston

This week, the race to rebuild White Stadium in time for Boston’s new professional women’s soccer team to start its inaugural season in March 2026 began. The team and City Hall signed a lease on Monday that commits BOS Nation FC to 10 years in a rebuilt stadium in Franklin Park.

The agreement comes weeks it was revealed that rising construction costs could push the city’s public contribution to $91 million, up from the $50 million original estimate.

