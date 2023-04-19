Boston's Millionaire Count Has Jumped 50% in 10 Years

The number of millionaires in Boston has risen 50% in the last decade to more than 40,000, according to the newest annual report by the firm Henley & Partners.

That count places Boston seventh nationally by number of millionaires and 26th worldwide. Boston has 104 ​​"centimillionaires", or those with a netwworth of at least $100 million, and eight billionaires. The count, published this week by Henley & Partners, includes only those living in each city.

