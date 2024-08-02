Boston's property tax drama isn't over. It's entering a new chapter

In the frantic, not-so-productive final hours of this year’s formal legislative session, the Massachusetts Senate did not take up Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s proposal to authorize the city to temporarily shift more of the property-tax burden onto commercial landlords.

That doesn’t mean the proposal — which has been vigorously opposed by the business community — is dead. Far from it.

