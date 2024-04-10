Brigham nurses to picket ahead of contract negotiations

Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital plan to hold an informational picket on May 1 ahead of union contract negotiations.

The nurses, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, say the picket is not a strike, and nurses will join when they are not working or on break, as to not disrupt hospital access. It coincides with International Workers’ Day, and is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m.

