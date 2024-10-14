Boston Business Journal

Broad Institute announces 87 layoffs

By Isabel Hart

The Broad Institute, located in Cambridge, is a premier biomedical and genomic research hub.

The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, a prominent biomedical research center in Cambridge, has laid off 87 employees across its software engineering, IT and administrative divisions. 

Of the 87 eliminated roles, 75 are in software and IT. The two departments are being reorganized as the institute plans to shift its focus. The institute is leaning in on its “Terra” platform, a cloud environment developed at the Broad for life science research.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us