Broad Institute announces 87 layoffs

The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, a prominent biomedical research center in Cambridge, has laid off 87 employees across its software engineering, IT and administrative divisions.

Of the 87 eliminated roles, 75 are in software and IT. The two departments are being reorganized as the institute plans to shift its focus. The institute is leaning in on its “Terra” platform, a cloud environment developed at the Broad for life science research.

