Cannabis firms cut jobs as ‘green rush' cools

By Cassie McGrath

Cannabis sales are up across Massachusetts, but the so-called “green rush” has cooled off.

For months, industry leaders have been warning the market is reaching saturation, with too many stores and too much flower. Companies — even the largest ones — are tightening operations to stay alive.

